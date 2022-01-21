Missouri AG sues more KC-area school districts over mask mandates

FILE – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis on Aug. 6, 2020. A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on health care workers in 10 states. The preliminary injunction issued Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, applies to a coalition of suing states. They are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing Kansas City-area school districts over mask mandates in their buildings.

Schmitt, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, is suing Kansas City Public Schools, Park Hill, North Kansas City, Lee’s Summit R-VII, Liberty and Holden school districts.

Schmitt has warned of litigation against school districts within the state that mandate the use of face coverings.

Earlier this week, Schmitt doubled-down on his position saying that the mandates are illegal and he would be filing lawsuits as soon as this week.

Last month, I informed a number of school districts that their decision to continue to enforce mask mandates is illegal and must be stopped immediately. Some school districts dropped their mask mandates and quarantine orders, but others continue to defy the law, despite the fact that COVID-19 poses very little risk to children. My Office is currently finalizing lawsuits against all non-compliant districts to end the forced masking of schoolchildren, which will be filed later this week. It’s far past time that the power to make health decisions concerning children be pried from the hands of bureaucrats and put back into the hands of parents and families, and I will take school district after school district to court to achieve that goal. Missouri AG Eric Schmitt

Schmitt isn’t just suing Kansas City area districts, however. He’s also filed suits against multiple districts across the state, including the Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt school districts in St. Charles County, Columbia Public Schools, and others.

On Friday, he tweeted that he’s “filing dozens of lawsuits against school districts that continue to force the masking of school kids.”

In the lawsuits, Schmitt says that school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders for students. He adds that facemasks create a barrier to education that outweighs benefits.

Schmitt argues the General Assembly did not grant school districts authority to “condition in-person attendance on compliance with an arbitrary mask mandate.”

He adds that the decision to mask students is up to the parents, not the state or the district.