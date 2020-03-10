Missouri AG files lawsuit against Jim Bakker for selling fake ‘coronavirus cure’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Tuesday that his office has filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of “Silver Solution” as a treatment for the coronavirus COVID-19.

The lawsuit alleges that in a February 12, 2020 Jim Bakker Show production that aired nationwide, Bakker and guest Sherill Sellman, a “naturopathic doctor”, claimed that “Silver Solution” can cure coronavirus.

The broadcast and representations made on Bakker’s website led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General’s Office to issue cease and desist letters to the Jim Bakker Show directing Bakker to cease making claims about the product that are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.

The letter from the FDA says that currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products to treat or cure coronavirus disease.

“Anyone who has bought “Silver Solution” from the Jim Bakker Show should know that it cannot cure or treat coronavirus.”

The lawsuit filed Tuesday requests a restraining order and permanent injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling Silver Solution as a treatment for coronavirus.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office on Monday issued a consumer alert, warning Missourians of potential price gouging and phishing scams related to COVID-19. You can report any and all instances of price gouging or other COVID-19 scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or online.

May 1987 photo of Jim Bakker. (SCOTT MILIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)