Missouri AG wants Kevin Strickland case moved, says Jackson County court biased

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The attorney for 62-year-old Kevin Strickland said he’s still waiting for a judge’s ruling following a court hearing.

Meanwhile, Strickland himself is waiting behind bars.

Strickland has been in prison for over 40 years, convicted of a triple murder in Kansas City he said he didn’t commit. The Jackson County prosecutor believes him.

Jean Peters Baker filed a motion under a new state law to reverse those convictions but now Missouri’s attorney general wants the case delayed and moved.

“He’s had a lot of disappointment before, so delay is not a surprise to him,” Robert Hoffman, Strickland’s Attorney, said.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Office argued that the Jackson County Circuit Court is biased in this case and saying the matter needs to be reassigned to an impartial circuit court to ensure a fair hearing.

“Kevin Strickland has been declared innocent according to parties in this litigation,” An attorney with the AG’s office, said. “That’s not what happened and that has continued to permeate through public statements in the Kansas City Star and in other news outlets.”

Schmitt’s office argues that the county’s presiding judge, Judge J. Dale Youngs, made a statement in support of Strickland.

The office said that disqualifies the court but the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office disagrees.

It said Judge Youngs is not a deciding judge on this case and does not speak for everyone.

“The role of the presiding judge is not to decide substance of matters of other judges,” Hoffman said.

Judge Kevin Duane Harrell said he wants to have any additional information in by Wednesday evening and will have a decision by Friday morning.