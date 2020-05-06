Missouri Air National Guard flew over Liberty Hospital to show gratitude for healthcare workers, first responders

LIBERTY, Mo. — Healthcare workers and first responders packed the parking lot of Liberty Hospital Wednesday to watch the Missouri Air National Guard flyover in two C-130 aircrafts.

The flyover happened around 12:15 p.m.

This was just one of the stops in the Northland for the flyover on the Missouri Air National Guard’s flight tour to thank local healthcare workers and first responders.

“The healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel are the true heroes in this fight,” said Lt. Col. Greg Hay, commander of the 139th Operations Group. “It’s a privilege to perform this flyover and honor them for their service and sacrifice during these unprecedented times.”

They also flew over Atchison Hospital, St. Luke’s North Hospital Smithville and Barry Road, North Kansas City Hospital, Cameron Regional Medical Center, and Mosaic Medical Center – St. Joseph.