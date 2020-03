COLUMBIA, Mo. — An infant has been found safe after someone stole an SUV that was parked outside of a liquor store on March 21.

The child, named Raheem Bigham, is only 14 days old.

According to the alert, the vehicle, a silver Chevy Equinox, may have left traveling westbound on I-70 toward the Kansas City metro.

The person who stole the SUV was described as a white woman in her 20s.

No other information has been provided at this time.