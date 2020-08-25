Missouri AMBER Alert issued in Lebanon for newborn baby; two white males sought

LEBANON, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a white baby girl believed to have been born on Tuesday morning. Information is very limited, but includes the following:

The highway patrol is looking for a 45-year-old man named Mike, who is white and has a light grey beard, and another white male believed to be in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a soft top. No tags or further description is immediately available.

The incident was reported at about 2:20 p.m in the area of Missouri Route 32 and Route U in Lebanon. A highway patrol bulletin says they were reportedly taking the newborn infant to a Laclede area hospital for post-natal care, but never arrived. The hospital isn’t specified by name.

If you have information that will help, call 911, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 532-2311 or the Lebanon Police Department at (417) 532-3131.