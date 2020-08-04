Missouri and Kansas make final preparations for Tuesday’s election amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday morning, the polls will open for the statewide primary elections in Missouri and Kansas.

Kansas City’s Hiram Morales said despite the pandemic, he will be among the first in line to vote.

“Most likely, I’m not going to find a lot of people early on, but I certainly plan to wear my mask and distancing and certainly use lots of Purell,” Morales said.

Monday, FOX4 tagged along with the Jackson County Missouri Election Board as they made their final preparations ahead of the big day.

Director Corey Dillon said they expect 30% turnout and, due to COVID-19 concerns, mail-in and absentee ballots have increased.

“We had the June election kind of as a test run on how to do an election during COVID, and so we worked out some kinks,” Dillon said. “We’re still working out kinks, but we feel like we’re in pretty good shape.”

Voters will be required to wear masks and space out.

Election leaders opted for larger locations and more polling places and say workers will also be wearing PPE.

“We are handing out fancy pens, stylus to all of the voters so that they can use the stylus to sign in and pen to vote,” Dillon said. “And they’ll be able to take it with them, so that’s in place of an ‘I Voted’ sticker.”

While voters like Morales know this is a very different election, he said it does not change its importance.

“I just encourage every American to exercise his or her right to vote and keep their safety in mind,” Morales said. “That’s going to be important, and I think it can be done.”

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in Kansas.

FOX4 is your Local Election Headquarters and will have full coverage Tuesday night both on air and at fox4kc.com.