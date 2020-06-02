Missouri and Kansas will offer free fishing this weekend

Fishing on the lake at sunset. Fishing background

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Thinking about going fishing, but you don’t want to deal with buying a permit?

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Wednesday that they have declared Saturday, June 6 and Sunday June 7, as free fishing days.

This means any person may fish state waters without an MDC fishing permit, trout permit and prescribed area daily tag.

This is an annual event the Missouri Department of Conservation puts on in June.

The department of conservation said season dates, limits, and methods will still be enforced. User fees and permits may still be required at county, city, or private fishing areas.

Free fishing for Kansas will also take place the weekend of June 6-7.