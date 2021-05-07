Missouri animal rescue offers reward for information on stolen dog

HAMILTON, Mo. — An army of animal lovers are working to track down a dog stolen from a shelter northeast of the Kansas City metro.

Someone took Tootie Wednesday night from Against All Odds Animal ResQ in Hamilton, Missouri. The rescue said someone grabbed the pup out of the gated play area at Against All Odds. That person also released two other dogs that were eventually found.

Tootie is microchipped and is also missing her right front paw.

The rescue is offering a reward for leads that help find Tootie. Friday afternoon the reward had reached $500.

If you have any information about the dog’s whereabouts, call 816-564-6491.

Tootie’s fans can follow updates on the search for her on Facebook.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android