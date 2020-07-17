Missouri announces $15 million in relief for struggling tourism industry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has announced a $15 million program to help Missouri’s tourism industry recover.

The news comes as many people say they don’t plan to travel for the rest of 2020.

Some of the funds will go to marketing tourism and travel in the state. The guidelines for the distribution of the funds will be shared later this week.

The state has seen a $300 million decline in tourism revenue from April to July 2020. During a normal year, the Missouri tourism industry provides more than 280,000 jobs and generates nearly $11 billion in spending.

The economic activity attributed to tourism is vital to the state’s economy. Businesses can sign up for relief here.

The state reported 708 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the overall total to 30,422, a 36% increase from two weeks ago. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also said the number of deaths increased by 10 to 1,113.

During Thursday’s press briefing health department Director Dr. Randall Williams said there are 7,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests in the state because his agency doesn’t have enough people to log the information.

“We have about a four-day backlog that equals 7,000 tests, and we are working as hard as we can to train other people and DHSS to do that job,” Williams said. “We have a rule in DHSS: If we get a positive test, we get that out in an hour, and I’ve insisted on that because I want our local health departments to know within an hour if they have a positive.”

The backlog is not affecting patients getting their results, just how long it takes the department to input those results into the system.

“As it comes into the file processing and putting it into the computer, we’re running about four days behind,” Williams said.