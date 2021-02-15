Missouri announces new COVID vaccination sites for the coming week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Governor Mike Parson identified vaccination locations for the coming week in each of the nine regions in the state.

This is the fourth week of mass vaccinations across the state. As of Sunday night, more than 866,000 total doses have been administered in Missouri since December 2020.

You can see the full list of vaccine centers below.

Region A

Initial Dose Location

County: Clay County

Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building)

Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Pettis County

Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater)

Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301

Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: Thursday, 12 – 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Region B

Initial Dose Locations

Site 1 (Rescheduled event)

County: Adair County

Location: The Crossing

Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Site 2

County: Lewis County

Location: Caldwell Building

Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Randolph County

Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park

Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Region C

Initial Dose Location

County: St. Louis County

Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center)

Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121

Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Lincoln County

Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds

Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Region D

Initial Dose Location

Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

Booster Dose Location

County: Jasper/Newton County

Location: Missouri Southern State University

Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801

Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Region E

Initial Dose Location

County: Butler County

Location: Black River Coliseum

Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Cape Girardeau County

Location: Show Me Center

Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Region F

Initial Dose Location

County: Morgan County

Location: First Assembly of God Church

Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084

Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Audrain County

Location: Mexico Memorial

Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Region G

Initial Dose Location

County: Ozark County

Location: Ozark County Health Department

Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Howell County

Location: West Plains Civic Center

Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Region H

Initial Dose Location

County: Holt County

Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church

Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451

Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Andrew County

Location: Savannah Baptist Church

Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Region I

Initial Dose Location

County: Laclede County

Location: Cowan Event Center

Address: 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536

Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Pulaski County

Address: 194 E. Lawn, St. Roberts, MO 65584

Date: Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

**Due to potentially hazardous and changing weather conditions, Missourians should visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events prior to traveling to confirm their region’s mass vaccination event has not been canceled.