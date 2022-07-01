CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A man charged in a string of arsons in May faces new charges Friday.

Caldwell County prosecutors charged Harold Edwards, Jr., 27, with seven counts of possessing child pornography.

The Kansas City man is also charged with three counts of second-degree arson, three counts of second-degree burglary, and three counts of first-degree property damage in relation to three arsons on May 10.

Fire crews responded to three house fires along SW State Route D on May 10 and believe all three were intentionally set.

The first of the three fires left 96-year-old Lorene Fickess dead. The other two homes were vacant.

Edwards is currently held without bond.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the child pornography charges on July 7.

