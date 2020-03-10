Missouri Attorney General warns about potential scams related to coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning consumers about potential scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news release, Schmitt said although there haven’t been any formal complaints about scams related to the virus, people need to be aware.

Schmitt warns that consumers need to be aware of phishing attempts or other online scams related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schmitt also reminded Missourians that it’s against the law for businesses and individuals to substantially raise their prices for life necessities during an emergency.

He said that in most cases, price gouging is usually related to gas, water, and food, but in this case customers should also watch for increases in price for hand sanitizer, medical masks, soap, medication and other necessities.

To report scams related to COVID-19 you can call the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222 or send an email here.