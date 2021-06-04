Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway will not run for office in 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020, will not run for any public office in 2022.

Galloway tweeted a statement today, June 4, announcing her plans and thanking her family and supporters. In the statement, she said her jobs over the past decade have kept her from her family.

“During this time, my husband and I have had three sons who have campaigned with me and supported me the whole way,” she wrote. “Yet, during this past decade, I have missed countless family events, little league games and school activities.”

It’s unclear if Galloway will return to public service. She did not say if she had any immediate future plans, other than spending time with her family.

Galloway was sworn in as Missouri’s auditor in 2015 and was elected to a second term in 2018, according to the state website. She served as Treasurer of Boone County before that.

Read her full statement in the embedded post below:

Serving Missourians has been the honor of my life. I’ve been humbled by your support and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me. Today I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for State Auditor nor any other office in 2022. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/ES0zhRddYM — Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) June 4, 2021

