Missouri average gas price exceeds highest 2020 price, AAA says

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s statewide gas price average is 2.31, which is 21 cents more per gallon than this day last year. This price is also seven cents more compared to this day last week.

AAA said drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $2.42 while drivers in Cape Girardeau are paying the least at $2.26 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is eight cents more compared to this day last week and 13 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

AAA said the rising cost of crude oil, which accounts for 50% of the price drivers pay when filling up, continues to drive prices up at the pump.

For more information, visit gasprices.aaa.com.