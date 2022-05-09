JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Campaigns to legalize recreational marijuana use and allow ranked-choice voting in Missouri are moving forward with efforts to get the measures on ballots.

The deadline to turn in voter signatures for ballot measures is Sunday. One proposed amendment would allow adults age 21 and older to buy and grow weed for personal use. It would automatically clear criminal records for people who have been convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.

The other measure would require a single primary ballot with both Republican and Democratic candidates. The top four vote-getters would advance to the general election.