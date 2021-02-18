Missouri-based Convoy of Hope sends truckloads of emergency supplies to Texas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope is sending emergency relief supplies and water to Texas.

Several semi-trucks were loaded with the supplies Thursday morning, Feb. 18, ready to head to Houston.

Convoy of Hope Spokesperson Ethan Forhetz said no power for long periods of time creates several issues, including supplying water from water treatment centers.

“Right now, we are loading up a lot of bottled water to go on several trucks that are headed down to Texas. We found out that each tractor-trailer holds about 1,500 cases of water,” said Forhetz.

Currently, in Texas, more than four million people are without power as a result of this winter storm.

Officials in Texas say boil orders will be in place for weeks as water systems come back online.