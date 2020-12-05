Missouri beer master launches TapStar, showcasing KC’s best tap rooms

SANTA ROSA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: A Russian River Brewing Company customer takes a sip of the newly released Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the opening of Russian River Brewing Co. to taste the 10th annual release of the […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beer expert Neil Witte launched a new certification process to recognize retailers who are doing everything properly to serve customers the very best glass of beer possible.

It’s safe to say there is nobody more qualified in the Kansas City area than Witte to launch the certification program, which is called TapStar. Witte is one of only 19 people in the world to earn the designation of Master Cicerone, passing the intensive two-day exam in 2012. He’s the only person in the Kansas City region with the designation, and he’s has 19 years of experience in the beer industry, including 16 years in quality control.

Witte launched TapStar LLC in the Kansas City area as a free program in July. The intent is to eventually charge for the annual certification process, which includes a six-month checkup.

Witte already has 16 breweries, restaurants and bars participating in the program. Once certified, Witte helps promote the establishments.