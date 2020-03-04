Missouri bill would raise vaping buying age to 21, among other regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker is hoping the state will regulate vaping the way it regulates smoking.

His proposed legislation received a senate hearing Wednesday in Jefferson City.

Several high school and middle school students traveled to the capitol to testify in support of the bill. They hope the state can do more to keep the products out of the hands of teens.

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, testified before the Senate Seniors, Family and Children Committee about why he filed S.B. 829.

“My intent with this legislation is to help our youth to not start using tobacco products,” Hough said.

Hough’s bill has three main parts. First, it would increase the lawful age of a person attempting to buy vaping products to 21 years old.

It would also result in taxing vaping products at the same rate as tobacco merchandise. The money would be used to fund state and local cessation programs and law enforcement to ensure businesses are not selling products to minors.

“There’s actual dollars behind the enforcement that currently we don’t have a lot of right now in the state,” Hough said.

Lastly, the bill would modify the Indoor Clean Air Act to include vapor products. That means that, anywhere smoking is prohibited, vaping will be too, including in public schools, child day care facilities and restaurants.

Several high school and middle school students traveled to the Missouri Capitol to testify in favor of the bill. They described how some students feel peer pressure to vape because of how prevalent use is in school.

“I regularly see students passing vapes in hallways and bathrooms,” Republic Middle School student Grace Replogle said. “Several of them have tried to quit but have not been able to.”

One witness testified against the bill. Kino Becton told lawmakers he was representing the Vaping Technology Association. He said vaping has helped adults quit smoking.

"I lost three family members to smoking related diseases, and I think if these products had been on the market years before, those families would probably still be here today," he said.