Missouri bill would regulate pharmacy benefit managers to lower drug costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Pharmacy Association is backing a new bill aimed at regulating pharmacy benefit managers, commonly known as PBMs, to lower medicine prices for consumers.

PBMs manage prescription drug benefits for health insurers. The PBM industry has maintained they are able to use their size to purchase prescription medicine at a discounted price which benefits consumers.

However, the Missouri Pharmacy Association said they believe the cost savings, or rebates, that PBMs do receive should be directly passed on to the consumers. They said that's what SB 971 would do. They also said the legislation would restrict PBMs from redirecting patients to specialty or mail order pharmacies.

Pharmacist Erica Crane spoke in support of the bill during a news conference at the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday.

“It feels awful to have to tell a patient that they can’t get the medication they’ve been on the last 10 years managing their disease state very well because their PBM has decided that is not on their formulary,” Crane said. "The formulary list is the list of prescriptions a health provider will cover."

PBMs maintain if a doctor deems medicine necessary, there will be a path for the patient to receive it. However, others blamed PBMs for their medical complications and issues.

Loretta Boesing is the parent of a liver transplant recipient. She blames a PBM for putting her son’s life in jeopardy. She said her son’s oral medication was mailed on them on a 102 degree without any protection.

“There’s little or no consequences when patient’s lives are harmed,” Boesing said.

The PBM industry maintains mail orders can be more accurate than pharmaceutical fills.

The bill’s sponsor is a retired pharmacist. State Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, said he believes the legislation would help keep local pharmacies in business.

“I want to see our pharmacy profession to be able to maintain the vitality that it has and be able to serve their patients," he said.

The PBM industry maintains the number of independent pharmacies in Missouri has grown over the past decade.