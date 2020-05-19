Missouri black bear hunting season plan announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation just announced the framework for a black bear hunting season.

The black bear population in Missouri is on the rise by about 9% a year, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, bringing the population to somewhere between 500 and 800 bears.

Now, the state is working on instating a black bear hunting season. It would start on the third Monday of October beginning in 2021. It would last for 10 days or until the quota is met in the three zones which divide between part of the lake of the Ozarks, Mark Twain National Forest, and Southwestern Missouri.

“It would be open for either firearms or archery. The current proposal does not allow for using bait or using dogs,” explains Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

There would be a lottery for permits which would cost $25 and there would be a $10 application fee. They’re still deciding how many permits would be granted.

Back in April, the Missouri Department of Conservation also announced the state’s first modern elk hunting season, scheduled for later this year. Applications for a permit only last through the end of May. Find out more about elk hunting on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.