Missouri breaches 3,500 positive coronavirus cases, 77 reported deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Updated official numbers on April 9 show there are now 3,539 positive coronavirus cases in Missouri, including 77 people who have died.

That makes 212 new cases and 19 deaths within the past 24 hours.

The state health department reported 3,037 cases on April 7. That’s an average increase of 251 new cases a day for the past two days.

Missouri also now has more than three times as many cases as Kansas, while Missouri only has a little more than double Kansas’ population.

As of 2:30 p.m. on April 9, an interactive map of Missouri shows that more than 2,000 of the state’s cases come out of the St. Louis metro area. The most recent numbers show Kansas City has 257 cases with six deaths. There are 177 cases in the rest of Jackson County.