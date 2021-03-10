Missouri businesses testify in opposition of COVID liability protection during House hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Missouri, some lawmakers are concerned that lawsuits regarding the pandemic will increase.

Nearly half of the country has passed COVID liability, which protects businesses, churches and schools for being held liable for COVID-19 exposure. During a House hearing Tuesday, businesses spoke in opposition of the bill, worried this will bring them more lawsuits.

It was standing room only for the House Special Committee on Litigation Reform to move COVID liability forward in the state.

“With distribution of the vaccine underway, we are hopefully on the road to a swift economic recovery, but there is still a risk of a second crisis, one caused by endless litigation against frontline health care workers, against small businesses and other as they seek to reopen,” Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville said during the hearing.

Luetkemeyer is the sponsor of the Senate Bill 51, which protects health care providers and manufacturers from being sued for being held liable for COVID-19 exposure.

“It raises that standard to clear and convincing evidence, which is again, hard to put in numeric terms, it’s 75 percent, it’s a much higher burden,” Luetkemeyer said.

Those that spoke in favor of the legislation said it has great incentive for businesses to do the right thing.

“It’s still a great fear of transmission out there and potential lawsuits and they are starting to see lawsuits,” Mark Behrens, who spoke on behalf of the American TORT Reform Association.

But most businesses and nursing home representatives present during the committee, spoke in opposition of the bill.

“I think you are opening up, me up, for a lawsuit,” Gail Griswold said. “Those guys that are waiting, that are waiting apparently, are waiting for me.”

Griswold owns Shawnee Bluff Winery, Inn and Vineyard near Lake of the Ozarks.

“Everyone in the Lake of the Ozarks would have a lawsuit right now, every single one of us, don’t you think the guy from TMZ would have a lawsuit right now for COVID, year they are not lining up, they are not lining up for people who are free,” Griswold said.

David Terry is a lawyer who represents nursing homes for negligence, he told lawmakers this bill is not good for long-term care facilities.

“It takes away the right to every nursing home resident and their families to obtain justice for every single injury that happens and death that happens as a result of negligence in a nursing home,” Terry said. “Pass this bill and you will get calls from constituents asking why their wrongful death care was dismissed because the legislature passed a quote COVID relief law that granted a universal for all injuries and death to nursing homes residents even if COVID is not an issue in their case.”

Two weeks ago, Senators passed the COVID liability protection bill with a 20-13 vote, with four Republicans voting against the bill and 9 of the Democrats. That same day, Senators failed to pass the emergency clause. In early February, the Senate spent 15 hours debating the bill.

The bill protects some businesses from being liable for COVID exposure unless a plaintiff says the entity did not follow the guidelines and caused the exposure. Under the legislation, people have two years to file a lawsuit regarding alleged exposure at a business.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “more than 1,000 COVID-19 lawsuits have been filed against employers across the nation.” The committee did not vote on the bill Tuesday. Earlier this year during Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address, he said he wanted the first legislation on his desk to be COVID liability.