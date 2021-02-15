Missouri cancels mass vaccination events through Friday due to frigid weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday night that all COVID-19 mass vaccination events that involve the Missouri National Guard, state health department and state Emergency Management have been canceled through Friday due to winter weather safety concerns.

“Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold. These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments,” Parson said in a statement.

“We want to protect the safety of everyone involved in the mass vaccination events, from the patients being vaccinated to the volunteers who generously support these events.”

This will affect the Operation Safe vaccination site at Cerner Headquarters in North Kansas City on Tuesday, Feb. 16, because that day’s event was set to be held with the Missouri National Guard.

The Operation Safe vaccine clinics at Cerner set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday will go on as planned, organizers said.

Officials are working to reschedule these events, and the Operation Safe team in the Northland said it will be contacting people who had an appointment on Tuesday directly to reschedule for later this week.

Others throughout the state who are impacted by the cancellations are encouraged to reach out to other vaccinators in their area.

For those who were set to receive their second dose of the vaccine at a mass vaccination event, the state said they are working to reschedule as quickly as possible. However, the slight delay will not affect the efficacy of the booster dose. The CDC says the second dose can be administered as late as six weeks after the first.

Canceling this week’s mass vaccination events won’t change regional allocations, Parson said. Arriving shipments will remain in their regions and will be redistributed to community hospitals with emergency generators. Those hospitals can administer the vaccines in compliance with Missouri’s current vaccine tiers.

The National Guard’s targeted vaccination teams working in St. Louis and Kansas City will focus on locations that do not require citizens to travel to be vaccinated, such as senior apartments, retirement centers and similar locations.