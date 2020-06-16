Missouri Capitol renovation sees end in sight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lawmakers, visitors and state employees have made adjustments getting inside the Missouri Capitol building each day for the past two years. Those alternate routes could soon be coming to an end.

Chief Clerk for the House of Representatives and member of the Missouri State Capitol commission Dana Rademan Miller said the $55 million project was “well overdue.”

“We had a lot of water and air entering the building and of course that led to other issues, environmental issues inside,” Rademan Miller said.

Rademan Miller said funding for the building started in 2015 and construction started in March of 2018. Crews are now starting to wrap up the comprehensive repairs to the century-old building.

Construction on the statehouse was completed in 1917 with the first session inside the new statehouse in 1919. The current statehouse is the third Capitol building for the state. The first two burnt down by fires Rademan Miller said.

“It put Jefferson City literally on the map,” Rademann Miller said.

She said 100 years ago when the building was built, it cost $5 million to construct. Now the latest renovation project cost 10 times as much.

“By the 21st century when we were looking at what it cost to fix something like this, we are looking at $55 million, give or take a little bit,” Rademan Miller said.

The project is being paid for by bonds. Rademan Miller said voters in the early 1990s approved a fund called the Facilities Maintenance Reserve Fund (FMRF).

“It’s a pool of money that is set aside; one percent of all general revenue generated by the state should be, constitutionally set by the voters, to be put in a fund to take care of all our state buildings,” Rademan Miller said.

The renovation project focused heavily on the dome because it had visible patchwork.

“You can see where that’s some of the work that needed to be replaced.” Rademan Miller said. “We refer to that new stone as it needs to cure. So it needs to be exposed to these elements and then it will blend right in. I think what you’ll see here is all the beauty has had a facelift and it’s been conserved. So things will look a little brighter and better.”

The stone being used in the restoration is Missouri-made.

“We were able to work with a quarry down in Springfield,” Rademan Miller said. “They estimated about five percent of the stone had to be replaced on the building.”

After a few hiccups with severe storms and a pandemic, Rademan Miller said the project is still set to be completed later this year.

“I would hope that it’s another 100 years before we see this again,” Rademan Miller said.

The next phase of the renovation will be inside the Capitol.

“My concern is code and compliance and when constituents visit here they are able to see their elected officials without having to make accommodations because they can’t reach their office,” Rademan Miller said.

Rademan Miller said the plan is to see the entire building without scaffolding by veto session in September with the inauguration of the governor to take place on the south steps of the Capitol in January.