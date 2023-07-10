JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Chamber of Commerce says crime and a lack of daycare are affecting the state’s workforce.

It’s a top concern for Missouri businesses; workforce, and a major hurdle is the lack of childcare providers or the cost of having someone watch your child. Add in the state having the fourth-highest rate of gun deaths in the country, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce says the business industry is hurting.

“If you could have told me three to five years ago that public safety and childcare would be priorities of the business community, I could have been surprised, but it’s real,” Missouri Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Mehan said.

A big issue affecting the state’s economy and impacting businesses staying and coming to Missouri.

“When I was told that on the fourth floor of a company in downtown St. Louis, we’re talking fire on our fourth floor when it’s being described, it’s a problem,” Mehan said. “Whether it’s Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, even in Joplin, the crime is pervasive.”

The General Assembly passed legislation this session with several measures addressing crime. Some of provisions including increasing sentencing standards for repeat violent offenders, easing the process to have a criminal record expunged, establishing minimum prison terms for armed criminal action and Blair’s Law, which increases penalties for reckless celebratory gunfire.

“People want to feel safe,” Mehan said. “You don’t want to have a reputation as a state that’s it’s a dangerous place to live and work.”

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce said another issue is employers are having a hard time finding workers.

“The childcare industry never really came back, so we’re trying to create incentives so that it makes it easier for employers to band together and either offer a childcare program at a certain site or something that gives an incentive to the parent to make it easier to afford or access childcare,” Mehan said.

According to the chamber, the state’s economy lost out on more than $1.3 billion last year due to a lack of childcare and the solution to incentive employers and workers to find care died in the Senate.

“That was teed up on the last day of session but, unfortunately, there was a series of filibusters that week that burned up about three total days,” Mehan said.

One good thing Mehan said that didn’t make it across the finish line this year was language in the state’s budget to prohibit businesses with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies from working with the state.

“Think about this,” Mehan said. “Where does the state go to get its electricity, how do you perform education, how do you build roads and bridges because a lot of the companies that do these things have a DEI policy.”

Something lawmakers, the governor, Missourians, and the chamber seem to be calling a win this year, the expansion coming to Interstate 70 from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

“That sends a clear message that we’re going to take care of our infrastructure, we’re going to make sure that we’re able to be the logistics and distribution hub of not just the Midwest, but for the country and the continent,” Mehan said.

Mehan said the childcare tax credits will be a big priority for session next year. Governor Mike Parson said earlier this summer that not getting those tax credits across the finish line was a “disappointment.”

Another priority for the chamber next year is tort reform to change the legal climate in the state.

“Right now, Missouri has a five-year statute of limitations that gives someone five years to sue an employer, the average in the country is just over two,” Mehan said. “We want to bring that down to two or three years. We think it’s common sense, and it helps to send a sign that Missouri is open for businesses and we’re not unbalanced in our civil justice system.”

As for the transgender legislation the governor signed last month prohibiting transgender women from playing on female sports teams and restricting gender-affirming care for minors, Mehan said the chamber isn’t hearing any negative pushback.

“It sometimes is a head scratcher, like, why is this a priority,” Mehan said. “If you think about some of the social issues that are considered in any legislature, sometimes we get a call saying why are we focusing on this and not things like funding transportation or education.”

Last month, organizations from St. Louis and Kansas City partnered with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to help with the lack of childcare providers in the state.

The organizations created the “Interstate Partnership Agreement” to serve hundreds of apprentices that pursue a career as a childcare worker. The goal is to provide more than 250 Missourians with an apprenticeship in the childcare industry in the state.