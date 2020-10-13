Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids’ vitamins

POTOSI, Mo. – Moms and dads have been put on alert in Potosi, Missouri. Police want the public to know about drugs circulating that look a lot like children’s vitamins.

Police fear drugs that look like candy or children’s vitamins may be circulating in the community.

Officers recently seized the drugs during a traffic stop.

Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum wanted the public to know of the danger so he posted pics of the drugs to the department’s Facebook page.

“The fear is these objects look like candy or children’s vitamins, we’re not exactly sure what it is,” Gum said. “We pulled over an individual and during an interview he identified the substances as ecstasy.”

Ecstasy is a drug that alters mood and perception and too much of it can kill. Investigators are sending the purported drugs to a crime lab for testing. Results could take weeks.

The folks at Austin Plaza Pharmacy have long offered parents a free service – vitamins each month for their children. Now there’s concern the program could be harmed.

“It would hurt the program if one of those drugs got mixed into our vitamins and had untoward affects; then, yes, it would hurt our program,” Brain Hunt, a pharmacist, said.

Hunt pointed out the free vitamins come in a bottle with two safety seals. Plus, his vitamins don’t look like the ones in question.

“I feel like it was our duty to get the information out to parents so they could educate their children,” Gum said.

The warning comes out of an abundance of caution.

“I think they’re doing the right thing with Halloween coming up and stuff, you know?” said mother Andrea Crocker. “It’s kind of scary because you don’t know what people are going to be giving your kids.”

There have been no other reports of similar substances showing up here.