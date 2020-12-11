Missouri commission votes to allow black bear hunting season, starting next fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation Commission on Friday unanimously approved a black bear hunting season, starting next fall.

The decision came even though public comments showed a majority of people opposed this action.

“This is truly disappointing on every level, and I feel like the Conservation Commission just blatantly ignored the thousands of people who don’t want bear hunting in this state,” Amanda Good, Missouri state director for the Humane Society of the United States, told FOX4 after Friday’s decision. “This is a slap in the face to Missouri residents.”

“The public comments (on the department’s website) showed opposition to bear hunting in Missouri was 20 to 1,” she added. “More than 2,000 people who commented said they opposed black bear hunting and 98 said they supported it. And yet the commission approved this after talking about it for less than ten minutes.”

Before the four-member board made their decision, they listened to videotaped comments from Good, who urged the commission to reject this action, and a Conservation Federation of Missouri representative who spoke in favor of the regulated and controlled bear-hunting season.

Commissioners also asked the department’s furbearer biologist if the proposed 10-day hunting season would negatively impact the state’s bear population and if she considered the action a trophy hunt.

“This is not a trophy hunt,” biologist Laura Conlee said. “We will require hunters to retrieve edible portions of the bear and educate them on how to care for harvested bear.”

Conlee also said the hunting season should not negatively impact the state’s black bear population, which the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) estimated was 540-840 in 2019.

“Oklahoma and Arkansas both have established black bear-hunting seasons,” she said. “Arkansas started in 1980 and Oklahoma started in 2009, and they’ve not seen a negative impact on their bears’ populations.”

Conlee said MDC has monitored the state’s black bear population for a decade and seen steady growth – from an estimated 350 (including cubs) in 2012 to the current estimated numbers of less than 850.

MDC also estimates the state’s black bear population will double in the next 10 years.

“The black bear population has reached a limit to where it can sustain its population with a regulated hunting season,” Conlee told FOX4 before Friday’s decision.

“This (proposal) is for a limited and highly regulated bear hunting season. We will have multiple checks and balances on that system that include permit quotas and harvest quotas so we can sustain our bear population, make adjustments, and manage the hunting season.”

MDC currently estimates it will allow a harvest quota of about 50 black bears throughout the state’s three bear management zones. Those quotas can be adjusted throughout the season and each year, Conlee said.

Missouri’s three black bear hunting bear management zones

Other MDC rules for black bear hunting include:

A bag limit of one bear;

The season will begin the third Monday in October and run for 10 consecutive days or until the Black Bear Management Zone-specific harvest quota is reached;

No baiting is allowed;

No dogs are allowed;

Hunters must call each morning they plan to hunt to determine if the quota is filled;

Archery and firearms are allowed;

Hunting bears in the presence of other bears is prohibited;

Although disappointed by Friday’s decision, Good said she and the Humane Society of the United States would continue their fight to protect Missouri’s black bears.

“We’re going to watch everything as this continues,” she said. “Next spring, the department will set its quotas for the fall hunt and we’ll be involved in that. We’ll push for a zero quota.

“Five-hundred-and-forty to 840 black bears is not enough to consider a hunting season,” she added. “When Oklahoma and Arkansas started their black bear hunting seasons, their bear populations were in the thousands. This was rushed and it’s too soon. It’s a bad idea all around. And it will have a detrimental impact on the recovery efforts of black bears in Missouri.”