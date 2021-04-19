Missouri community remembers Fred Arbanas, Chiefs star and local politician

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end and longtime Jackson County legislator Fred Arbanas has died at the age of 82.

Arbanas played with the Chiefs for eight years. The tight end finished in the top 10 for receiving touchdowns four times during his career.

“Before there was a Tony Gonzalez or Travis Kelce, Fred Arbanas was Kansas City’s great tight end.” Phil LeVota, former Missouri Democratic Party Chair, said.

Arbanas helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. His retirement from football was just the beginning of his career.

Arbanas then served as a Jackson County legislator for decades.

“He brought that experience and professional world champion football player to the community into politics. He was a great professional football player and a great community leader.” LeVota said.

The loss of Arbanas has been felt across Kansas City.

“We are a tight community in Kansas City, so losing someone who supports the community who works in the community to make the community better, it’s definitely tragic.” Zee Pinkerton, a Chiefs fan, said.

Arbanas served in the Jackson County legislator for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.