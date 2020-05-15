Missouri company’s tech scans people’s face at the door for temperature, mask

LADUE, Mo. – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, KTVI reports that a Missouri company’s mission is growing due to the virus.

It can be difficult to detect whether employees or customers are sick or infected with a deadly illness. Now, the company is selling technology to make workplaces safer.

Their system, called Temp Check, can scan a person’s face at the door. The technology reads a person’s temperature and determines if that person is wearing a mask. If a person doesn’t meet criteria, the system can keep that person locked out of a building.

“It can tie into the door access system so the door remains locked,” Hackett said.

It will also alert building security with a photo of the potentially sick person.

Hackett Security has been around for more than 40 years. For decades, its mission has been to keep intruders from getting inside homes and businesses. Now, they’re trying to keep the coronavirus outside as well.

“We want to get back to normal, and hopefully this is one way that gives a step back to normal,” Michael Hackett, company president and CEO, said.

Hackett said Temp Check is already popular in China.

“That gives everybody in your workplace a known fact that, hey, everybody’s had their temperature checked today,” Hackett said.

Each Temp Check device costs $4,000.