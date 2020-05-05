Watch Now
Missouri Congressional Town Hall: Lawmakers answer your questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m., FOX4 will broadcast a Missouri Congressional Town Hall in a partnership with our sister station, KTVI/FOX2, in St. Louis.

A moderator from FOX2 will host the discussion that will include the following lawmakers:

  • Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)
  • Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)
  • Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City)
  • Rep. Lacy Clay (D- St. Louis)
  • Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin)
  • Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Columbia)
  • Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Jefferson City)

You can submit your questions ahead of time, use the contact sheet below:

