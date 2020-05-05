Missouri Congressional Town Hall: Lawmakers answer your questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m., FOX4 will broadcast a Missouri Congressional Town Hall in a partnership with our sister station, KTVI/FOX2, in St. Louis.

A moderator from FOX2 will host the discussion that will include the following lawmakers:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City)

Rep. Lacy Clay (D- St. Louis)

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Columbia)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Jefferson City)

You can submit your questions ahead of time, use the contact sheet below: