Missouri Congressional Town Hall: Lawmakers answer your questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m., FOX4 will broadcast a Missouri Congressional Town Hall in a partnership with our sister station, KTVI/FOX2, in St. Louis.
A moderator from FOX2 will host the discussion that will include the following lawmakers:
- Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)
- Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)
- Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City)
- Rep. Lacy Clay (D- St. Louis)
- Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin)
- Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Columbia)
- Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Jefferson City)
You can submit your questions ahead of time, use the contact sheet below: