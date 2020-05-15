Rep. Cleaver hopeful Americans will receive another round of stimulus payments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says he’s hopeful that leaders on Capitol Hill will eventually come to a compromise and send another wave of cash payments to Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The HEROES Act, unveiled by House leadership Wednesday, would send another round of cash payments to Americans.

Cleaver, who initially pushed for ongoing payments, said he was pleased to see another round of stimulus payments included in the bill.

“In something like this, there are some things that you push and you push and you push and you may not be able to get them through, but as a result of the way some of us have pushed the new HEROES Act would give $1200 again for all family members up to $6,000 per family.”

The HEROES Act also includes $175 billion in housing assistance, $75 billion for virus testing, $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service.

The House bill is poised for a vote on Friday, but it faces stiff opposition from the Republican-led Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the legislation as a proposal filled with Democratic “pet priorities.”

Republicans are adamant that any new aid package needs to include language that would limit liability lawsuits tied to COVID-19.

That’s a point Cleaver says he’s willing to compromise on in order to get more aid to American workers.

“We’re going to have to negotiate. Look, I do have some concerns as well. Are you going to sue a church because people walked into a crowded church and contracted COVID-19?”

Even with the HEROES Act on shaky ground, Cleaver says he’s hopeful that Congress will come together to hammer out a compromise.

“It’s not about partisan politics at this point. I am disappointed that we’re not able to get this legislation through, but everybody is going to end up being hurt. Cities, including the city in which we live, will also have difficulty trying to take care of all of the needs that they have, including the front line workers if we’re not able to come to their aid as the federal government.”