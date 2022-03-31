KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County contractor was sentenced on eight counts of deceptive business practices and two counts of financial exploitation of and elder/disabled person.

Cory Richards pleaded guilty and is sentenced to four years for each county of deceptive business practices and six years for each county of financial exploitation. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Richards owned and operated Metro Home Rehab and All Hands on Deck Outdoor Restoration which he used to defraud several customers.

Through his businesses, he coerced customers to give him large advanced payments in exchange for contracting, remodeling and construction services that he did not provide.

Missouri Attorney General Consumer Protection and the Clay County Fugitive Apprehension Unit conducted a sting to arrest Richards who was held on $700,000 bond.

