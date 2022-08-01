KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country wedding bells are ringing for one Missouri couple. They got engaged at the George Strait concert over the weekend. The King of Country performed at Arrowhead Stadium.

The future groom got down on one knee when Strait started playing.

In an arena with tens of thousands of people, Nick Sutter knew the perfect moment to ask Jacquelyn Bladdick to “Check Yes or No” on a lifetime together.

“I checked yes!” Bladdick said.

He had a little assist from the King of Country himself, George Strait.

“It’s just really special that we got to experience that moment to just one of the biggest legends in country music,” Bladdick said.

“Surrounded by all our friends,” Sutter said.

Sutter only told a few friends he was popping the question.

They pulled out the cameras when they saw The love bug drop to one knee.

“He just starting talking in my ear, he’s just like, you know I love you right?” Bladdick said.

Sutter also solicited help from strangers sitting in the chair behind their row. While Bladdick was in the restroom, he gave them his phone.

“I was like, if I give you the signal, you want to be my recorder?” Sutter said.

Before he knew it, under the blue, clear sky, the whole section was in on the excitement.

Bladdick was completely surprised.

She told Sutter: “I’ve been carrying your love with me for more than four years and now, I just want to dance with you.”

“I’m sure glad that we made it happen there. I think it was really memorable, and with the King of Country!” Sutter said. “Eeverything worked out, everything felt right. So, it was really cool.”

They posted the video of the proposal on social media. It has more than 25,000 views and dozens of comments.

“It was really special to see all the different angles of it,” Bladdick said, Bbut also in those videos of it, you can see everyone behind us hooting and hollering. clapping.”

As big as the proposal was, the couple said they’re planning a small wedding. However, George Strait is invited.