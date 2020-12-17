Missouri couple now charged with murder for death of emaciated 10-year-old

SALEM, Mo. — A Salem couple is now being charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 10-year-old, according to court documents.

Randall and Susan Abney were originally charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Ten-year-old Josie Abney weighed less than 35 pounds after she collapsed and died, according to the Dent County Coroner’s Office.

One investigator described Josie as appearing like a Holocaust victim, according to the probable cause statement.

The parents told investigators that Josie stopped eating. Court documents indicate the couple was pressed by investigators about why no one took her to see a doctor.

Susan Abney eventually responded by saying “my own stupidity” and “I was too scared of what they would think”, according to the probable cause statement.

Investigators report the parents told them they were homeschooling Josie. Her former kindergarten teacher recalled at a vigil how much everyone loved Josie.

“She loved every kid and every adult that was around her fell in love with her,” said Kristi Moses. “We’ve got to do more to protect our kids.”

The vigil’s organizers called on everyone to be more vigilant about child abuse and insist Josie should still be alive.

“Somebody’s got to say something,” said Karen Wallis, vigil co-organizer. “If you see something, say something.”

A preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021.