Missouri court halts Biden administration vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, issued an injunction that stops President Joe Biden and his administration from enforcing vaccine mandates on healthcare workers in Missouri and 10 other states that joined in a coalition.

The preliminary injunction comes after attorney generals from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming joined Missouri in a lawsuit arguing that Biden and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) do not have the constitutional power to enforce the mandate.

“This is a huge victory for healthcare workers in Missouri and across the country, including rural hospitals who were facing near certain collapse due to this mandate,” Missoui Attorney General Schmitt said. “While today’s ruling is a victory, there’s more work to be done, and I will keep fighting to push back on this unprecedented federal overreach.”

The Missouri attorney general filed a lawsuit against OSHA which is awaiting a court ruling.

The 11-state lawsuit was filed on Nov. 10, 2021.