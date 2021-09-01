Missouri Court of Appeals sides with Schmitt’s office to stop hearing on Kevin Strickland case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty-four hours before an evidentiary hearing that could free a man in prison for decades, the Missouri Court of Appeals has sided with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to cancel it.

The case involves Kevin Strickland, convicted of a decades old triple murder.

The motion claims the judge overseeing the case violated the law when he denied Schmitt’s request to take part.

The hearing in question was scheduled for Thursday after Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed a motion to free Strickland from prison.

That meeting is now canceled and a simple case management conference will take place Thursday morning instead at 9:30 a.m.

A spokesman for Schmitt’s office released the following statement: “Three victims were slain forty years ago. Kevin Strickland was convicted of those crimes by a jury, and the Supreme Court recently denied his habeas petition. Those victims deserve justice.”

Schmitt’s spokesman went on to say that “scheduling a merits hearing on three days notice, on a motion to vacate a conviction of multiple murders, fails to give the attorney general a meaningful opportunity to prepare for and participate in the hearing.”

Strickland was arrested in 1978 for a triple homicide and later convicted. But in 2009, a key witness recanted her statement and said she made a mistake.

Two other men who admitted to the crime also said Strickland is innocent. They have both since been released, but Strickland is serving life in prison on capital murder charges.

Jackson County’s prosecutor filed for the hearing under a new Missouri law that allows prosecutors to go before judges and have convictions reversed and also maintains Strickland is the wrong guy.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who could pardon Strickland, has said he’s not convinced that Strickland is innocent.