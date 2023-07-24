KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri court will soon hear arguments in an appeal from an ex-Kansas City detective convicted of killing an unarmed Black man in 2019.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will hear oral arguments on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the case of former Kansas City police Det. Eric DeValkenaere.

A Jackson County judge convicted DeValkenaere of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in 2021, for the death of Cameron Lamb.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed in 2019 while he was backing his pickup truck into the garage of his home near 41st Street and College Avenue.

Last year a judge sentenced Devalkenaere to six years in prison, but he remains free on bond while waiting for his appeal.

The case has garnered attention from lawyers across the state. Last month, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to avoid intervening in Devalkenaere’s case.

A few weeks later, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the state appeals court to reverse Devalkenaere’s conviction or order a new trial.