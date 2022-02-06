ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Washington University in St. Louis has made an app available that can notify Missourians if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The app is called MO/Notify and is available for Apple and Android users. Apple users can activate the exposure notifications if they have iOS 12.5 or later. Then Apple users must go to settings, scroll down to “exposure notifications,” turn them on, then select “United States” and “Missouri.” Android users can get the app on the Google Play store.

According to the site, it works like this: if you’ve activated notifications or downloaded the app, leave your Bluetooth on. The service then exchanges anonymous data and you get an alert if someone you were near for long enough tests positive. The MO/Notify site says it does not share your identity or your location.

Users who test positive for Covid-19 will get a code to trigger notifications for other users.

There are many more answers to questions on the MO/Notify site, such as how it works when traveling, and how quickly users are notified of an exposure.