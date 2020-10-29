Missouri COVID dashboard is having problems updating

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health is reporting this morning that its COVID-19 Dashboard is having issues.
The department says its overnight data extract for daily reporting failed due to technical issues.
The department says it is being run again but the process could take several hours. There was a problem with the dashboard earlier this month as well.
