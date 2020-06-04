Missouri Department of Conservation extends program cancellations to June 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With concerns about COVID-19 continuing, the Missouri Department of Conservation announces it has extended its cancellation of programs and events at nature centers and other Department locations through June 30.

As a help for people who want to connect with nature, MDC will be offering more of its nature-focused programs through online formats. The online programs will make it more convenient and comfortable for people to attend the programs virtually from wherever the are in the state and beyond.

You can find MDC offerings of online programs at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.