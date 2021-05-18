Missouri Department of Conservation offering free river catfishing clinic in Blue Springs on June 5-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free catfishing clinic on the Missouri River on June 5 and June 6 in Blue Springs.

Those who attend will learn about catfishing on the river and how to prepare their catch for cooking.

The sessions will include actual fishing time on the river.

MDC said this program is appropriate for families including children age 13 and older.

The first session will start at noon on Saturday, June 5, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

“We’ll learn all about building various types of set lines and how to use them to target the Missouri River’s blue, flathead, and channel catfish,” said John Rittel, MDC community education assistant. “Then in the evening, we’ll head out on the river in MDC boats to set trotlines, jug lines, and limb lines for catfish.”

MDC will provide all equipment including PFDs (life vests) for each person. Life vests will be required on MDC boats at all times.

This program is dependent on safe weather and river conditions, according to MDC.

Participants will be contacted if conditions are not acceptable on the weekend of the event.

COVID-19 safety protocols such as encouraging face masks when in close proximity will be followed.

For more information on the event and to register CLICK HERE.

