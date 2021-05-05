Missouri Department of Conservation offering handgun and archery classes in Kansas City area in May

MDC will offer free handgun on May 18 and an archery class on May 19 at the Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville. Photos by Bill Graham, Missouri Department of Conservation.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free instructional courses during May on handgun and archery skills.

The courses will be at the Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville.

MDC said the courses are designed for people who wish to get started using handguns or archery equipment for target shooting or hunting.

Parma Woods will offer handgun orientation on Tuesday, May 18. This class is by appointment only.

Instructors will help participants with one-hour sessions scheduled sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. This course will help a new handgun owner get started with safe firearm skills.

Those participating must bring their own firearm and 100 rounds of ammunition.

This course is for people age 21 and older. To schedule an appointment, call 816-891-9941.

Archery will be the focus with hands on training by MDC staff from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. This course includes archery safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance of gear, and safe storage of gear. Participants may bring their own equipment.

MDC will also provide equipment to those who wish to try archery. This course is for ages 8 and older.

To register, click here.

COVID-19 safety protocols such as face masks and physical distancing will be followed during all instruction.

