Missouri Department of Conservation offering live stream of peregrine falcon nest in Kansas City

People can watch peregrine falcon pairs incubate eggs and feed newly hatched chicks via a web camera streaming video from a nest on a ledge at American Century Investments in Kansas City. These falcons hatched in earlier years. Photo by Debra Burns, Missouri Department of Conservation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Peregrine falcons are tending a nest in a box on top of the American Century Investments office near the Country Club Plaza, and now you can watch the birds live.

Missouri Department of Conservation officials have attached a web camera, which is streaming the birds as they tend to their eggs. The chicks are expected to hatch in mid-May, urban wildlife biologist Joe Debold said.

Watch “Falcon Cam Live Stream” on Youtube, here.

Peregrine falcons are known for their fast, acrobatic flying and high, precarious nests. The birds are on the endangered list in Missouri, but numbers have increased over recent years due to nest boxes placed on high places in urban areas.

Biologists are also monitoring nest boxes in other Kansas City locations, including on the smokestacks of Evergys Iatan and Hawthorn plants and on the Commerce Tower and offices of Shook, Hardy & Bacon.