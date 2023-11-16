KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fishermen in the Kansas City area may be having a lot more luck when they go to some metro lakes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is stocking area lakes with rainbow trout ahead of the winter trout fishing season.

MDC said water temperatures and higher oxygen levels during the winter enable Kansas City area lakes to support trout.

According to the MDC, rainbow trout are not native to Missouri. Trout can also be found in the Ozarks at trout parks.

Here are the lakes that were stocked on Nov. 7:

Cleveland Lake in Belton.

Chaumiere Lake at Kansas City parks in the Northland

Capitol Federal Sport Complex at two ponds in Liberty

Jesse James Park Lake in Kearney

Johnston Lake in Raymore

Plover Lake and Coot Lake at James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area

Honker Lake, youths only at James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area

People who catch the fish can keep up to four trout if they have a Missouri Trout Permit. Missouri residents over the age of 15 and under 65 need a valid fishing permit. Non-residents over 15 need a state fishing permit and a trout permit.

To learn more about trout fishing, visit the MDC website.