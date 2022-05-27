KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A new study, in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Conservation and A.T. Stills University-Health, is asking Missourians to mail in ticks they encounter throughout the state.
Researchers want to increase their surveillance of the summer time critters to gain a better understanding of the unique communities of ticks and the diseases they carry.
With the help if “citizen science”, it can help the team collect data and samples from a large area such as Missouri.
A submission form can be downloaded from the university website. It asks a few questions about where you found the tick and lists instructions for mailing it in.
Instructions
- Download, print and fill out submission form
- Place tick on a damp paper towel or cotton ball and place into a plastic zip lock bag.
- Fold that bag and place it into another zip lock bag.
- Fold it and place into an envelope and mail it
The study started last April and runs until September 2022.
