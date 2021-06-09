Missouri Department of Natural Resources director Carol Comer dies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer has died, state officials said Wednesday.

The cause of death was not released. Comer announced in July 2019 that she had undergone two unsuccessful surgeries and was beginning chemotherapy to fight cancer.

Comer, an environmental lawyer, was named director of the department in January 2017 by former Gov. Eric Greitens. Before her appointment, she was commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The DNR said in a news release that officials “plan to carry out her vision for the agency moving forward.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson praised Comer as an accomplished leader who will be deeply missed by his cabinet.

“She was a dedicated public servant who loved this state, its people, and the great outdoors,” Parson said in a statement. “We could not have asked for a better advocate for Missouri’s natural resources. Teresa and I will keep Carol’s loved ones in our prayers as we mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual.”

We are greatly saddened and heartbroken to hear of @MoDNR Director Comer’s passing. Carol was an extremely talented and accomplished leader, and the entire state of Missouri grieves alongside her friends and family. pic.twitter.com/hGoas3ChMB — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 9, 2021

Details of where Comer died and funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

