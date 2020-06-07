Missouri educators publish children’s book illustrating 4-year-old’s battle with cancer

NIXA, Mo. — Thatcher was a preschooler, just four years old, when he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. He’s been at St. Jude’s children’s hospital in Memphis since last September.

“The treatment for nuroblasthoma is quite intense,” Kendal Dingus, Thatcher’s father, said. “He’s gone through five rounds of chemo. He’s just finished up his second two bone marrow transplant, and he’s getting ready to start with the radiation phase of treatment. So if all goes as planned, he should be wrapping up treatment and his protocol near the end of the year if not into early 2021.”

During this time, his preschool friends have been asking about Thatcher. Where is he? Why has he been gone so long?

To help answer these questions, a local author joined teams with Thatcher’s paraprofessional to make a book about Thatcher’s journey. It’s titled, “Super Thatcher Fight’s Cancer”.

“We wanted to help other kids understand what Thatcher is going through and we wanted to help Thatcher,” co-author Jan Luck said.

Thatcher’s family said they are pretty proud of his super hero book. Also, they are happy that 100% of the proceeds go to St. Jude’s.

“That’s something we requested with the publisher… they agreed early on,” Kendal Dingus said. “St. Jude’s holds a special place in our heart so any of the proceeds we asked go directly back to St. Jude.”

His supporters say Super Thatcher is a brave hero and is going to beat the cancer. They call him a super inspiration.

The paperback and ebook are available on Amazon, and the women are working on the audio book and a matching coloring book.