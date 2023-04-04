KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area voters hit the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in Missouri’s municipal election.

The April 4 election is a primary for Kansas City’s mayoral and city council races where every seat is up for vote. Kansas City voters also weighed in on three ballot questions.

Outside of Kansas City, the municipal election also features several important races and measures, including local marijuana taxes, city council and aldermen seats, and large bond issues.

Over 30 Kansas City-area cities and counties are asking voters to approve a 3% local tax on recreational marijuana purchases.

There are dozens of other races that FOX4 is following Tuesday. Check this page for the latest results after polls close at 7 p.m.