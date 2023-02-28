ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – Here’s a lovely-looking estate with a fairy tale feel, spread out across more than 15 acres, with a skyline and landscape so colorful you’d swear Thomas Kinkade painted it.

The stunning $3.2 million property serves as a popular wedding venue in the Ozarks. It includes a custom-built arts and crafts home with storybook architectural touches, as well as a cottage and barn from the post-Civil War era.

Storybook Barn & Estate; Rogersville, Missouri. (Courtesy: Chris Killingsworth Photography)

The house, which was built in 2009, has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two fully-equipped kitchens.

The cottage, then known as the Pickle homestead, had just two rooms and two fireplaces when first built in the 1880s. Extensive remodeling both preserved the original structure while greatly increasing the square footage. It’s now referred to as the Writer’s Cottage, due to the quaint and quiet space, and because one of the property owners is a published author.

The barn was built by the Pickle family at the same time as the cottage, and had been a dairy barn until the 1970s. According to the listing, the barn has been updated with modern conveniences, but contains iron chandeliers, stained-glass features, and exposed cedar beams.

A gazebo built in the first decade of the 1900s serves as an enchanting spot for a couple to exchange vows or as a backdrop for photographers.

